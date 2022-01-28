Logano: No way to be fully prepared for Next Gen car

Joey Logano’s NASCAR offseason hasn’t been just for pleasantries and Planet Fitness openings.
No, just like the rest of the Cup Series field, the 2018 champion and the Team Penske organization around him are scrambling to get a grasp on the new Next Gen car that not only looks different, but drives and handles differently, will be pitted differently and is even built in a completely new way, assembled from parts and pieces acquired from a plethora of outside vendors.
Even after all the winter work is done, Logano — who attended Thursday’s grand opening of Morganton’s newest gym as a brand ambassador — and his competitors can really only hope they’re ready.
“It’s very, very, very different,” Logano said. “There’s nothing really the same. We’ve had to relearn a lot of things. Whether it’s the car with the way we set it up or do things, it’s all going to be different. Also, the strategy is going to change a lot — the way you pass cars, the way you restart, the way practice is going to be, the way qualifying is going to be.
“That’s plenty of things to learn, so as you can imagine, the offseason has been pretty intense trying to learn as much as we can to be as prepared as we possibly can be. But there’s no way you can possibly be fully prepared the way we used to be because we don’t know, really, what’s coming our way until we get there.”
And even when the drivers and teams do arrive at the track for a race weekend, don’t expect them to reach anywhere near a maximum comfort level. While practice sessions — nearly nonexistent the past two seasons due to COVID-19 issues — are being reinstated, they’re a lot shorter.
With a couple exceptions, most races will have only 15 minutes of practice and a lap of qualifying, the very last chances for Cup teams to get their Next Gen race setups right.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” Logano said. “The no-practice that we’ve done since COVID started hasn’t been that big of a deal with the old car. But now, you’re starting with a new car at new tracks where it’s all pretty new, and we have 15 minutes. In 15 minutes, you get maybe two runs that are eight laps apiece. You don’t know where (the car is) going on the long run. So, you really have some big decisions to make.
“You better start off close, and you better not have any issues with your car. Those are the main things that stand out to me. If you have a mechanical issue with your car, you don’t have time to fix it. You’re going to change a lot of things and cross your fingers for the race. You better have all the parts and pieces right when you get there.”
On top of all that, the Next Gen car quickly is gaining a reputation for being tougher to drive. Recent test sessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway have seen quite a few spins for drivers in a car with less stability.
The new wider Goodyear Eagle tires, mounted on 18-inch wheels with a single center lugnut, also have Logano’s attention.
“The car is definitely more challenging in a lot of ways,” Logano said. “The tire, for one, is very ‘peaky,’ is what I call it. It has grip and then it lets go pretty quickly. The body itself doesn’t have that yaw built into it. All our cars before had all that offset and a bunch of side-force. The more sideways they got, the side-force, downforce and rear side-force kind of caught the car for you sometimes. This car doesn’t do that. This car steps out, and it’s going to swap ends.
“You have a lot of negatives when the car gets sideways now where you used to have all the positives. You’re going to see a lot more wrecks. Cars just spinning out by themselves because it’s more challenging, which is fine. There’s nothing wrong with that. I think that’s probably a good thing.”
Another fish in Logano’s sea of change this offseason is the departure from Team Penske of veteran driver Brad Keselowski, who had been with the organization since late 2009 — before Logano arrived in 2013 with the advent of the now-outgoing Gen 6 Cup car — but has moved on to become a co-owner with the Jack Roush-founded team now known as RFK Racing.
While Logano clearly is an established veteran himself — with 27 Cup wins including a 2015 Daytona 500 victory to go with his championship — he’s now the most experienced voice in the race shop for the first time ahead of teammate Ryan Blaney, who is roughly in the same stage of his career as Logano was when he arrived at Penske.
They’ll be tasked with guiding rookie Austin Cindric, who is taking over Keselowski’s old ride, and satellite teammate Harrison Burton of Wood Brothers Racing, who also is a newcomer.
“It’s changed a few things for sure,” Logano said. “In ways, Brad and I really shared that responsibility together over the years. Now, I’m really looking toward Ryan Blaney to do this together. I don’t think there should be any A, B or C driver. We need to try to do it together as a group. Now granted, I may have the most experience, but Blaney’s got enough experience to help along now, too. Together, we can lead two other rookies with us.
“We’ve got to try to help grow them and get them ready for the Cup level and what this Next Gen car is. And together, we can all get going. There’ll be some learning curve for all of us, obviously, with the new car, but for the two rookies coming in to wrap their heads around what is Cup racing. The biggest jump you’ll ever make in your life is from Xfinity to Cup. There’s no comparison. It’ll take a second for them to understand how the business works and what we do.”
Logano on the upcoming renovation project at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
“I am excited about it. The area is great and the race track is so historic. It’s so cool. Right now, you go there and it’s like a time capsule. It’s been shut down and the track’s all grown over with just a different look.
“It’s cool to go there. We did some photo shoots and I got to drive on it a few times and do some really cool things. I loved it. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re going to end up doing with that place.”