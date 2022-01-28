Logano: No way to be fully prepared for Next Gen car

Joey Logano’s NASCAR offseason hasn’t been just for pleasantries and Planet Fitness openings.

No, just like the rest of the Cup Series field, the 2018 champion and the Team Penske organization around him are scrambling to get a grasp on the new Next Gen car that not only looks different, but drives and handles differently, will be pitted differently and is even built in a completely new way, assembled from parts and pieces acquired from a plethora of outside vendors.

Even after all the winter work is done, Logano — who attended Thursday’s grand opening of Morganton’s newest gym as a brand ambassador — and his competitors can really only hope they’re ready.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Logano said. “There’s nothing really the same. We’ve had to relearn a lot of things. Whether it’s the car with the way we set it up or do things, it’s all going to be different. Also, the strategy is going to change a lot — the way you pass cars, the way you restart, the way practice is going to be, the way qualifying is going to be.