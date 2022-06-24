Magic take Duke’s Banchero 1st overall

NEW YORK — The question for weeks leading into the NBA Draft was whether the first pick would be Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr.

The answer finally came Thursday night — and even Banchero didn't know it until moments before the announcement of the Orlando Magic's selection.

“I had a feeling from the information I was being told is that it was just kind of up in the air," Banchero said. "Orlando wasn’t really sure yet, and just to be ready for whatever.

“I didn’t find out, though, that I was actually getting picked until about 20 seconds before the commissioner got on the stage.”

After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Holmgren (No. 2 to Oklahoma City) and Smith (No. 3 to Houston)

All the players picked looked thrilled, with Banchero among those crying or coming close.

Wearing a purple suit full of bling, he received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final. He came the fourth Duke player taken No. 1 since 1966, when the NBA did away with territorial draft rights, and was followed by Blue Devils teammates Mark Williams (No. 15, Charlotte), A.J. Griffin (No. 16, Atlanta) and Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26, Dallas).