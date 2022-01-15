Magic top Hornets to end 10-game skid

The Hornets entered the game on a five-game win streak that included two victories over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and one over the Philadelphia 76ers. But Charlotte went cold in the fourth quarter and the Magic quickly surged ahead behind Moritz Wagner, who finished 11 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Franz Wagner brought intensity throughout the game, and the Magic outscored the Hornets by 24 points when he was on the floor. He finished 8 of 11 from the field and added six rebounds and two blocked shots. He said having Suggs back paid immediate dividends.

Orlando’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s backups 55-19.

It was a bad loss for the Hornets, who had beaten the Magic twice this season in Orlando by a combined 16 points.

“Yeah, disappointing loss," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "They played harder. They were the more aggressive team. They acted like we did for the last couple games, so credit to them. We have a ways to go.”

BALL’S SHOWMANSHIP

Ball came up with two eye-popping plays on back-to-back possessions for the Hornets that brought fans out of their seats.

First, he shook Anthony by faking a drive to the basket before stepping back and creating more than 5 feet of space, more than enough to knock down a 3-pointer. Then he came up with a steal on the other end of the court, drove the length of the floor, and went between his legs with the ball while in the air before lofting a perfect alley-oop pass to Bridges, who finished with a resounding dunk.