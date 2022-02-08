Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

With 41.7 seconds remaining in the third period, Matthews got tangled up with Niederreiter. As a result, Matthews lost his balance and crashed into the end boards. He held his head and stayed down for a minute before he skated to the Maple Leafs' dressing room without any help. He did not return.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not provide an update on Matthews’ status after the game, saying the center was still “being assessed.” Matthews was scheduled to have Tuesday off after his busy All-Star weekend in Las Vegas.

After Matthews scored his 30th and 31st goals to give Toronto a 2-1 lead late in the second period, the Hurricanes scored twice in the first half of the third period to take the lead.

DeAngelo tied it with his eighth just 8 seconds into the period.

“It was kind of just a broken play, off the faceoff," he said. “I thought it was coming to me and then going to (Jaccob Slavin), so (Jesper Fast) jumped and I tried to jump around him. It was a great play by Quickie. Some teams play man-to-man and sometimes you get a lucky bounce to get in.”

Stepan gave Carolina the lead at 9:23 when he knocked in the rebound at the side of the net.