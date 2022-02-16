McDowell leads Ford's fast start at Daytona

NASCAR is off to a promising start: Daytona is back to full capacity a year after the pandemic limited attendance to roughly 30,000 fans inside the sprawling facility that usually packs more than 100,000. The infield parties weren’t yet underway, but fans were back to their usual habits of chasing stars like Chase Elliott around the garage for autographs.

The stakes are raised Wednesday night for qualifying.

McDowell started 17th last season for Front Row Motorsports and emerged as the winner for the first time in 357 career Cup starts by zipping past two crashed cars on the final lap.

Greg Biffle, who last raced in the Cup Series in 2016, launched a comeback bid when he hit the track in the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing. NY Racing is a fully minority-owned team owned by Grambling State alum John Cohen.

Biffle was 17th among the 42 cars — only 40 make the field — that turned a lap. He was 36th on just five laps in the second session. At 52, Biffle is the oldest driver trying to make this year's race.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. launched his long-delayed race team with Kaz Grala in the No. 50 Chevrolet — a nod to Mayweather’s 50-0 professional boxing record — and was 41st.

Grala, who has yet to meet Mayweather, is trying to qualify for the race in an open car because the team does not have the charter that guarantees it a spot in the field.