Tennis

Medvedev nears No. 1; Osaka to Miami semis

Daniil Medvedev returns a shot from Jenson Brooksby during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Daniil Medvedev is one win away from returning to No. 1. And Naomi Osaka is two wins away from being a tournament champion again.

Shaking off a slow start, the top-seeded Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Tuesday by defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.

Medvedev has yet to drop a set in his three Miami matches. He’ll face No. 8 seed and defending Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters — and if Medvedev prevails there, he’ll be assured of supplanting Novak Djokovic and returning to No. 1 in the world.

Brooksby jumped out to an immediate lead, breaking Medvedev’s first service game and wound up serving for the first set — two points away at 5-4, 30-15.

It was all Medvedev from there.

Medvedev won 11 of the remaining 13 points in the set, breaking Brooksby to tie it up, holding at love for 6-5 and then breaking again to finish off the 7-5 win. The second set was never in doubt, with Medvedev running out to a 3-0 lead and winning 16 of the 19 points played on his serve.

Hurkacz prevailed over Harris 7-6 (3), 6-2 and improved to 11-1 all-time in Miami.

No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 6 Casper Ruud will meet in another quarterfinal. Zverev beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-4, while Ruud ousted 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

No. 9 Jannik Sinner also advanced, beating Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 6-3. Kyrgios was docked a point, and then a game, for outbursts.

Sinner will play Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals. Cerundolo beat No. 28 Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Tuesday — avenging Tiafoe's win in the third round over his brother, Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

And the fourth men's quarterfinal will see No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz against unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic — both of whom pulled off upsets Tuesday. Alcaraz beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3. Kecmanovic ousted No. 13 Taylor Fritz in the nightcap, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In women's quarterfinal play, the unseeded Osaka — who hasn't won a tournament since the 2021 Australian Open — made quick work of No. 9 Danielle Collins. The former world No. 1 needed only an hour to overpower Collins 6-2, 6-1 and make the Miami semifinals for the first time.

Collins — who has been dealing with neck pain — needed a medical timeout during the match.

Next up for Osaka: No. 22 Belinda Bencic, who, like Osaka, continued her roll through the tournament.

Bencic hasn't faced a seeded player yet and hasn't come close to dropping a set, making the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Daria Saville.

Bencic has won 48 of the 65 games she's played in the tournament.

