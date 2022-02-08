Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC deal ends

Michaels said he's been able to watch enough Bengals games so that he isn’t coming in completely cold, unlike 1999 when streaming games or watching them on-demand remained a fantasy. But during his years calling prime-time games, Michaels said the Bengals are pretty low on the list when it comes to how many times he's seen them over the years.

Ironically, his rise to prominence began in Cincinnati in 1971 when he was the Reds announcer for three seasons.

“It’s kind of like starting with a fresh palette,” he said. “One of the cool things is we get to introduce the Cincinnati Bengals and their players to most of the nation as opposed to a team like Kansas City, where a lot of people know about (Patrick) Mahomes, (Travis) Kelce and (Tyreek) Hill.”

The Hollywood Park stadium complex where the Super Bowl will be held is only 8 miles from Michaels' home and marks a perfect bookend to the season. NBC’s first game of the season was the Rams hosting the Chicago Bears.

“Most of my life has been spent here, even though I grew up in New York,” he said. “I went to the first Super Bowl with my brother in January of 1967. So to go to the first one, and then to broadcast this one is pretty amazing. What can I tell you? I’ve had a hell of a ride. And believe me, nobody appreciates it more than I do.”