Minor league FA Vogt holds out on deal

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Vogt ended last season as a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, then became a minor league free agent through a quirk of roster management.

Unlike Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more than 100 other players on the market, Vogt would have been allowed to sign a contract in recent months given he was a minor league free agent and had interest from a half-dozen teams. The veteran catcher preferred to wait and stand by his big league brotherhood locked out by owners.

Now, he's ready to get back to the ballpark.

“The details are what they are, and I’m thankful for the union and I’m thankful to be part of the union, but at the same time, I’m excited to play,” Vogt said.

The baseball work stoppage ended Thursday when players accepted management’s offer for a new labor contract that salvaged a 162-game season starting April 7. Spring training camps opened to players Friday, with exhibition games starting by the end of next week.