Monitoring of betting must never fall short

Still, the NFL is profiting handsomely from its affiliations with the legalized gambling industry. So, it certainly will remain a target for being hypocritical, particularly given the league's staunch opposition to any sort of gambling references — or even recognition that it was going on — through the decades before the 2018 Supreme Court decision.

While it walks this very thin but lucrative line, the league and also its players' union must recognize the need to continuously enhance and strengthen its mechanisms for assuring the fans that everything is on the up and up.

“Continuing to protect the integrity of our game has been at the forefront, including the training of over 16,000 NFL personnel each season, including players, coaches, officials, game day workers and other staff,” McCarthy said. “The policy is emphasized in mandatory annual education and training sessions for rookies, and all players and staff and is included in player manuals. There are also signs in the locker room that again say that no personnel may bet on NFL games.”

Yet someone did. And while the league's investigation uncovered no evidence that inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley’s betting, it's essential that never happen. The NFL absolutely is America's game, but only as long as its followers are certain everything is on the level.