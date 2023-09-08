Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 still has been a landmark season.

The 17-year-old Morganton native carved out a new career path for himself over the summer and qualified for the playoffs with a string of strong performances.

At the start of 2022, Bennick was offered a two-year contract to compete as an amateur with the KTM team, a deal that possibly would have allowed him to move up and compete for the Rockstar Husqvarna team if the performance was there.

But Bennick had another pathway in mind.

The Morganton teenager had his heart set on competing for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, so he called up that team determined to earn a chance. Yamaha Star offered Bennick a six-month contract with zero money — a “prove it” deal if there ever was one.

To receive further opportunities, Yamaha Star told Bennick he would have to win to remain with the team and get a second contact. So, he moved to Florida in his camper for six months and set about the business of winning.

On Jan. 28, Bennick was the Supercross features winner in Anaheim, California. He followed that up with another Supercross feature win in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 25.

He officially turned into a professional rider at the RedBud Motocross National in Buchanan, Michigan, on July 1.

In his final race as an amateur, Bennick won the AMA Amateur National Motocross championship in the Open Pro Sport category at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Aug. 5. That same day, he earned the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, given annually to the best amateur motocross racer in the country.

Bennick earned a pro career-best finish of seventh at the Budd’s Creek Motocross National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, on Aug. 19.

He wrapped up his first pro regular season 14th in the Pro Motocross 250 class despite starting just six of the class’ 11 events. That placed him 28th overall in the SuperMotocross World Championship standings.

The top 20 racers in the 250cc division earned automatic seeds for the playoff races, while positions 21-30 will contest a Last Chance Qualifier race at each playoff event, allowing the top finishers to earn one of the three remaining positions available for the main event. Bennick was poised to be one of the favorites to transfer out of each LCQ and be eligible to capture the inaugural SuperMotorcross World Championship and its $500,000 bonus.

These playoffs mark the first postseason venture for off-road motorcycle racing and will integrate the AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross championships. The first-ever playoff event in the history of the sport will take place on Saturday at zMAX Dragway, located adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

For the special event, the four-lane dragway will be converted into a “one-of-a-kind, man-made, hybrid track featuring the most exciting elements of both supercross and motocross.”