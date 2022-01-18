Murray wins in Australia for 1st time since 2017

MELBOURNE, Australia — Five years and five long sets later, five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray finally has won another match at the season-opening Grand Slam tournament.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray, playing thanks to a wild-card invitation as he continues his career comeback from hip operations and thoughts of retirement, beat 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round at Melbourne Park.

He lost a five-setter in the first round in 2019 — a match he, and everyone else, thought might have been his last in Australia — after missing the 2018 edition with an injury. He missed the 2020 tournament with a pelvic injury and last year's event because of COVID-19.

“It’s been a tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here,” Murray, 34, said in his post-match TV interview at John Cain Arena, which was formerly known as Hisense and is parochially referred to as the People's Court. "I’ve played on this court many times, the atmosphere is incredible. This is the one where I thought I’d played my last.

“Amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for more.”