Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal remains perfect in 2022.

The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title.

Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.

Daniil Medvedev's rise to No. 1 in the world came crashing down in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils. Medvedev needed to reach the quarterfinals in the desert to stay at the top, where he replaced Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week. The Serb is unvaccinated against COVID-19, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play at Indian Wells or the upcoming Miami Open.

So far this year, no one is touching the fourth-ranked Nadal.

He became the first player to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 events.