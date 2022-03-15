Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal remains perfect in 2022.
The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title.
Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.
Daniil Medvedev's rise to No. 1 in the world came crashing down in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils. Medvedev needed to reach the quarterfinals in the desert to stay at the top, where he replaced Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week. The Serb is unvaccinated against COVID-19, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play at Indian Wells or the upcoming Miami Open.
So far this year, no one is touching the fourth-ranked Nadal.
He became the first player to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 events.
After sitting out much of last year because of injury, Nadal has been on a tear. He won titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam title and Acapulco, and is chasing a third career title at Indian Wells.
Nadal's win over Evans under a searing desert sun had him coming from a break down in the first set. It ended with the Spaniard serving out the match at love, ripping a forehand winner on triple match point.
Before his first match in California, Nadal withdrew from the hard-court event at Miami, which begins March 21. He turns 36 in June and is dealing with foot and knee ailments.
Nadal survived a scare in his first match against Sebastian Korda. The 21-year-old American served for the match leading 5-2 and 5-4 in the final set.
Monfils reached the fourth round at Indian Wells for the fifth time in six years after his second career upset of a No. 1 player.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated countryman and 15th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0 and next plays Monfils.
Reilly Opelka beat 13th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round match against Nadal. The 24-year-old American is coming off two straight finals appearances that went to tiebreakers in both sets. He won at Dallas and lost at Delray Beach.
Jenson Brooksby defeated No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
In women's action, No. 4 seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Defending champion Paula Badosa beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (4), 6-1. No. 6 seed Maria Sakkari defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0.