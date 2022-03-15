 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev out at Indian Wells
0 Comments
Tennis

Nadal now 17-0, No. 1 Medvedev out at Indian Wells

  • Updated
  • 0
031622-mnh-sports-ten-indianwells-latemongamer-p1

Rafael Nadal returns a shot to Daniel Evans at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday at Indian Wells, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal remains perfect in 2022.

The Spaniard defeated 27th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-5, 6-3 Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving his record to 17-0 this year in pursuit of an ATP Tour-leading fourth title.

Nadal tied Roger Federer (2018) and Pete Sampras (1997) for the third-best overall start to a season in the Open era that began in 1968.

Daniil Medvedev's rise to No. 1 in the world came crashing down in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils. Medvedev needed to reach the quarterfinals in the desert to stay at the top, where he replaced Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week. The Serb is unvaccinated against COVID-19, so he wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play at Indian Wells or the upcoming Miami Open.

So far this year, no one is touching the fourth-ranked Nadal.

He became the first player to win 400 matches in ATP Masters 1000 events.

After sitting out much of last year because of injury, Nadal has been on a tear. He won titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam title and Acapulco, and is chasing a third career title at Indian Wells.

Nadal's win over Evans under a searing desert sun had him coming from a break down in the first set. It ended with the Spaniard serving out the match at love, ripping a forehand winner on triple match point.

Before his first match in California, Nadal withdrew from the hard-court event at Miami, which begins March 21. He turns 36 in June and is dealing with foot and knee ailments.

Nadal survived a scare in his first match against Sebastian Korda. The 21-year-old American served for the match leading 5-2 and 5-4 in the final set.

Monfils reached the fourth round at Indian Wells for the fifth time in six years after his second career upset of a No. 1 player.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated countryman and 15th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0 and next plays Monfils.

Reilly Opelka beat 13th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round match against Nadal. The 24-year-old American is coming off two straight finals appearances that went to tiebreakers in both sets. He won at Dallas and lost at Delray Beach.

Jenson Brooksby defeated No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In women's action, No. 4 seed Anett Kontaveit lost to Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). Defending champion Paula Badosa beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (4), 6-1. No. 6 seed Maria Sakkari defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-0.

Two-time tournament winner Victoria Azarenka lost to Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4.

No. 20 Elise Mertens ended the run of qualifier Daria Saville, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova advanced when qualifier Marie Bouzkova retired with the Russian leading 6-4, 0-2.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert