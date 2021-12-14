NASCAR champ Larson conflicted by F1 finish

“It sounds like they bent the rules a little bit to get a green finish, and it seems like that was their main goal,” Larson said. “I don't really know F1 well enough, but it doesn't seem like they did it to help Max or anything like that. But they did make it exciting.”

Larson and Verstappen shared similarities in their seasons in that both won a series-high 10 races, both led the most laps and both won their first championship after late cautions and pit stops for tires. Larson in November needed a late caution at Phoenix Raceway to get back into contention and his Hendrick Motorsports crew performed its fastest pit stop of the season to get him back on track in the lead. Larson led the final 28 laps for the win.

Larson has since been feted at NASCAR's season-ending championship celebration, run eight dirt races — he won three — then made his way to the Middle East to represent NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com, the online sales arm that sponsored him this year when he returned from a nearly season-long suspension for using a racial slur. HendrickCars.com has since signed a full season sponsorship package through 2023 for Larson, who has also been extended at Hendrick for two years.