NASCAR HOF delays 2021 induction ceremonies

CHARLOTTE — The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday morning that it will delay induction ceremonies for its Class of 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Class of 2021, which includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves, originally was to be honored on Feb. 5. But the HOF now says the inductions likely will take place in early 2022.

"Without question, the safety of our inductees, our guests and our staff is the highest priority for us," said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director, in a release. "The ongoing public health crisis prohibits our ability to plan for and celebrate these honorees' landmark achievements as originally scheduled to the fullest extent — with their families, friends and fans present — and in a manner that’s representative of their incredible accomplishments in NASCAR and their contributions to the sport."

The NASCAR Hall of Fame anticipates a decision on the Class of 2021 induction date sometime this coming summer. The HOF also hopes to hold events celebrating the 2020 and 2021 classes late in 2021.