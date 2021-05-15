 Skip to main content
NASCAR lifts mask mandate; Haley to miss Dover
NASCAR lifts mask mandate; Haley to miss Dover

NASCAR has lifted its mask mandate for competitors when outdoors in the garage and pit areas starting this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Masks will still be required when competitors are inside any buildings or team haulers, NASCAR said Thursday.

NASCAR says its focus is on encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and preventing indoor spread of COVID-19.

NASCAR last weekend had a soft re-opening of the garage area and allowed 350 fully vaccinated sponsors and guests into the competition footprint at Darlington Raceway. It was a trial run to set policy moving forward. The garage is closed at Dover this weekend but will be open to 550 sponsors and guests at Circuit of the Americas in Texas next week.

NASCAR is not requiring its competitors be vaccinated, only guests and media who enter the garage area.

NASCAR was one of the first major sports to resume competition last May at the start of the pandemic. It was also the first to complete its full schedule in November.

Also, Justin Haley will miss this weekend’s races at Dover because of COVID-19 protocols.

Josh Berry, a former Hickory Motor Speedway star, will make his Cup Series debut for Spire Motorsports driving for Haley in Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway. Berry has one win this season in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

Zane Smith will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet at Dover in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Haley has six top-10 finishes in nine races this season. Smith will race in NASCAR’s second-tier series for the first time this season. Smith, a regular in the Truck Series, last made an Xfinity start in 2019.

