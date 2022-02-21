Cindric wins Daytona 500 to celebrate Penske's 85th birthday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Roger Penske had one rule at the Daytona 500 for his drivers: Do Not Wreck Each Other.

His orders were followed Sunday night when Austin Cindric worked with teammate Ryan Blaney over the closing laps to win the Daytona 500 as a celebration of Penske's 85th birthday.

It was just one year ago that Penske drivers Cindric, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski all crashed while racing for the win on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. It took time for tempers to thaw as Penske made his expectations clear to his drivers.

"We had talked for weeks after last year, when we were one-two and ended up in the fence," Penske said. "I said, 'Look, the best man wins at the end. I think we've got to work together.'

"They played ball, and Austin won."

Cindric was the leader at the start of the two-lap overtime shootout with Blaney beside him. He was driving the No. 2 Ford, the flagship car at Team Penske that was vacated at the end of last season when Keselowski left the organization, and now Keselowski was behind him determined not to get beaten by his replacement.