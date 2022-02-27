Cole Custer nabs protracted Xfinity victory

Custer, the son of veteran racing executive Joe Custer, is from Ladera Ranch, an affluent coastal community in Orange County about 55 miles south of Fontana. The 24-year-old driver has been watching races at Auto Club Speedway since he was 5.

Custer won the Xfinity race at Fontana in 2019 when he wasn't yet a full-time Cup Series driver, holding off Kyle Busch and postponing the star's historic 200th victory.

Custer was in the lead with 10 laps left when a caution for debris sent the cars to the pits for what they thought was a big finish. In fact, they were just getting started.

Custer took the top spot from Gragson on the restart — but for only one lap before another caution went up. Custer and Gragson were ramping up for an overtime finish when Jones spun in the first turn, forcing yet another caution.

Custer got in front and was seconds away from the white flag when Jones was sent skidding into the sand barrels. Jones was able to get out of his car after the nasty wreck, which was caused by contact between Stefan Parsons and Sheldon Creed.