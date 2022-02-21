Drama-free Daytona 500 a win for NASCAR

Taking a few risks emboldened NASCAR to think entirely outside its comfort zone.

NASCAR built a temporary track inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and then moved The Clash from Daytona International Speedway, its only home since its 1979 debut, to Los Angeles. The star-studded exhibition race earlier this month even included a halftime — unheard of in motorsports — with a six-minute set performed by Ice Cube.

The success of The Clash re-energized the industry ahead of the Daytona 500, which had sold out well over a month in advance and had an estimated 120,000 spectators on site Sunday across speedway grounds.

"If you ask the question how I think NASCAR is today and what we see, I think we're on a great trajectory," Penske said. "All of the new fans that we had at the Coliseum, and certainly selling this place out and sponsorships and suites, I think it's terrific."

NASCAR looked much different Sunday than it did two years ago at the Daytona 500, when then-President Donald Trump descended on the speedway. Trump delivered the command to start engines, but his appearance turned the Daytona 500 into something closer to a campaign rally.