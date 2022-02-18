Keselowski, Buescher win duels

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brad Keselowski took Jack Roush to victory lane for the first time since 2017 as their rebranded team showed it's ready for the Daytona 500.
Keselowski and Chris Buescher won the 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night to put them side-by-side starting from the second row in NASCAR's sold-out, season-opening spectacular.
"We have good hot rods here," Buescher said. "They are fast and they handle good. I knew we were in good shape that whole race."
He won the race on the 60th and final lap of the second qualifying race for the Daytona 500 when leader Joey Logano wrecked trying to block Buescher's run. Logano, who was visibly angry after wrecking his Team Penske Ford, said he misjudged Buescher's closing rate.
"Driver screwed up. That's really all there is to it," Logano said. "It's my fault. It stinks because it tore up our car and kind of puts us in a spot as a race team. It's just a dumb mistake."
Across the speedway, Logano's former Penske teammate was making his second trip of the night to Victory Lane.
Keselowski celebrated a huge first night of Daytona racing as both the team owner and its driver. He left Penske in November for an ownership stake of Roush's organization — now called RFK Racing for Roush Fenway Keselowski — and is now driver of Roush's flagship and original No. 6 Ford.
He has a long-term vision for RFK and its not a quick fix to get the team back among the NASCAR elite. And yet Keselowski won the first qualifying race and obviously has a fast car for the Daytona 500.
Keselowski said the night was critical for creating a culture that expects to win at RFK, which last won a Cup race in 2017 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at this track.
"There's a lot of guys and gals on my team that have never won a race before. The company hasn't won a race in five? Six years now? That's any kind of race," Keselowski said. "It's really important to get that winning habit built up, and the only way you can really do that is to go win. That builds confidence in each other and builds expectations."
Keselowski and Buescher will start behind NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. The Chevrolet drivers locked down the front row in Wednesday night time trials.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his NASCAR debut when The Money Team Racing starts the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala drove the No. 50 Chevrolet into the race with a pass of J.J. Yeley on the final lap of the first race.
Six teams came to Daytona battling for four "open" spots in today's 40-car field. Two spots were filled in time trials — former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will make his Daytona 500 debut, as will Noah Gragson for Beard Motorsports — and one spot was available in each of the two qualifying races.
Grala earned one of them with a pass for 18th on the final lap of the first race. NY Racing, a team owned by Black entrepreneur John Cohen, raced its way into the Daytona 500 in the second race. The team pulled Greg Biffle out of semi-retirement and at 52, Biffle will be the oldest driver in the field when he makes his 15th career Daytona 500 start.