Keselowski, Buescher win duels

He has a long-term vision for RFK and its not a quick fix to get the team back among the NASCAR elite. And yet Keselowski won the first qualifying race and obviously has a fast car for the Daytona 500.

Keselowski said the night was critical for creating a culture that expects to win at RFK, which last won a Cup race in 2017 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at this track.

"There's a lot of guys and gals on my team that have never won a race before. The company hasn't won a race in five? Six years now? That's any kind of race," Keselowski said. "It's really important to get that winning habit built up, and the only way you can really do that is to go win. That builds confidence in each other and builds expectations."

Keselowski and Buescher will start behind NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. The Chevrolet drivers locked down the front row in Wednesday night time trials.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his NASCAR debut when The Money Team Racing starts the Daytona 500. Kaz Grala drove the No. 50 Chevrolet into the race with a pass of J.J. Yeley on the final lap of the first race.