Ty Gibbs recovers from early spat to win in Las Vegas

"Wow, that was just really smart there," Gibbs said over his radio as Sieg limped his car into the garage.

After collecting the checkered flag, Gibbs was no longer poking his rival.

"I want to apologize to (Sieg) for the silly contact I made," Gibbs said. "It wasn't my best decision and I am sorry to that whole group, Ryan's family, they work so hard, so I want to apologize to them."

Gragson finished second for a second consecutive week. He's not finished lower than third through three races and had a comfortable lead on his home track until a crash with 12 laps remaining exposed him to another restart.

Gibbs thanked Justin Allgaier — Gragson's teammate at JR Motorsports — for a push on the restart that got him the lead. Gragson, who led five times for 52 laps, seemed shocked.

"Just kind of got beat at our own game there," Gragson said. "Restarts, just, you know came up short."

Daniel Hemric finished third for Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet drivers took eight of the top-10 spots.

The race ran just three minutes short of three hours, not including the stoppage for snow. Last week's race at California ran 3:05:05 and had a race-record 12 cautions.