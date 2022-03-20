Ty Gibbs wins again in Xfinity Series

HAMPTON, Ga. — Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move after taking the white flag to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race in overtime, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper.

Hill briefly grabbed the lead in the backstretch before Sieg reclaimed the top spot coming to the line with one lap to go.

But Gibbs, getting a big push from A.J. Allmendinger, spotted an opening between the two leaders, veered left to slip between their cars and got clear of both heading into the first turn.

Gibbs came off the second turn with a lead of several car lengths while a gaggle of machines bunched up behind him, none of them able to make any sort of run.

Gibbs took the checkered flag ahead of Hill by 0.178 seconds. Allmendinger wound up in third, while Sieg dropped all the way back to 10th.

"I did not expect this at all," said the 19-year-old Gibbs, who claimed his second Xfinity win of the year and sixth of his career in just 23 starts. "I learned a big lesson: never give up."