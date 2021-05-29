 Skip to main content
Nemechek wins 3rd trucks race, 18-year-old Ty Gibbs wins in Xfinity
NASCAR briefs

Nemechek wins 3rd trucks race, 18-year-old Ty Gibbs wins in Xfinity

053021-mnh-sports-nascar-briefs-p1

A drone pilot maneuvers his drone in close as John Hunter Nemechek does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Truck Series race Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

 Jeff Siner, Charlotte Observer via AP

CONCORD — John Hunter Nemechek made it through a late crash, then held on to the lead on a restart 10 laps from the end to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Nemechek used a three-wide pass to gain the lead with 65 laps to go and was cruising to victory until the most severe crash of the race nearly spoiled things for the Kyle Busch Motor Sports racer.

Trey Hutchins III had slowed after hitting the wall and drifted down the track as Johnny Sauter and Drew Dollar hit Hutchins' vehicle with great force. Nemechek was the next racer through before the caution came out as flying debris appeared to damage his roof and knock out the car's onboard camera.

After a lengthy cleanup, Nemechek again moved out front and finished in front of Hocevar for his third victory of the season.

It was the ninth truck win of Nemechek's career. He gained control with a dramatic, daring dash from third as he moved from the up near to the wall to close to the apron before moving past leader Stewart Friesen and second-place Carson Hocevar. Ben Rhodes finished third, followed by Friesen and David Gilliland.

It was the team’s fourth consecutive win on tracks of a 1 1/2 miles in length this season, following Nemechek's victory at Las Vegas and owner Kyle Busch's wins at Atlanta and Kansas.

Gibbs takes lead late in Xfinity win 

Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field on a final restart to win the second Xfinity Series race of his rookie season on Saturday.

Gibbs had won the Daytona road course event in February with a late pass through a grassy area. This time, Gibbs overcame a spin at the end of the second stage and kept his patience until the end when he came out on top of a side-by-side duel with NASCAR Cup Series racer Chase Briscoe, who lost control and surrendered the lead to Gibbs.

Gibbs had one final challenge on the last restart but pulled away from the pack when the green flag flew like so many JGR drivers of the past to gain the win.

Gibbs apologized to Briscoe if he had any part in the spinout, although replays seemed to show their cars did not touch.

Briscoe made his first Xfinity start of the season and led 60 laps. "It's definitely frustrating," he said of the close call.

Reigning Xfinity Series champ Austin Cindric was second, followed by Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe finished sixth.

It was the latest racing disappointment for Daniel Hemric, who led the most laps — 105 of 200 — and yet again left without a victory in eight years in competing in NASCAR's top three series.

