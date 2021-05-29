Nemechek wins 3rd trucks race, 18-year-old Ty Gibbs wins in Xfinity

Gibbs takes lead late in Xfinity win

Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs, took the lead with 20 laps left at Charlotte Motor Speedway and held off the field on a final restart to win the second Xfinity Series race of his rookie season on Saturday.

Gibbs had won the Daytona road course event in February with a late pass through a grassy area. This time, Gibbs overcame a spin at the end of the second stage and kept his patience until the end when he came out on top of a side-by-side duel with NASCAR Cup Series racer Chase Briscoe, who lost control and surrendered the lead to Gibbs.

Gibbs had one final challenge on the last restart but pulled away from the pack when the green flag flew like so many JGR drivers of the past to gain the win.

Gibbs apologized to Briscoe if he had any part in the spinout, although replays seemed to show their cars did not touch.

Briscoe made his first Xfinity start of the season and led 60 laps. "It's definitely frustrating," he said of the close call.

Reigning Xfinity Series champ Austin Cindric was second, followed by Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe finished sixth.

It was the latest racing disappointment for Daniel Hemric, who led the most laps — 105 of 200 — and yet again left without a victory in eight years in competing in NASCAR's top three series.