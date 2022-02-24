Newgarden among 6 IndyCar drivers in SRX

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least six drivers with IndyCar roots will compete in the second season of Tony Stewart's all-star racing league, including a surprising one-off appearance by a current Team Penske driver.

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was given permission by Penske to race in the Superstar All-Star Experience on July 9 at Nashville Fairgrounds, his home track.

Don Hawk, hired last month as CEO ahead of the second season of SRX, told The Associated Press on Wednesday he has commitments from a half-dozen IndyCar drivers. Hawk said he was attending Sunday's season-opening race in St. Petersburg for more discussions.

“I see a huge value in signing IndyCar drivers, past and present,” Hawk said. “They're a complement to SRX as they bring superstar talent and passions to fans of all kinds of racing.”

Hawk said former champion Paul Tracy and Marco Andretti, who has again entered this year's Indianapolis 500, have both committed to the full six-race schedule. Both ran the full SRX schedule last year.