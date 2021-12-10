Newton feels responsible for OC Joe Brady's firing

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton said he feels partially responsible for the firing of Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier this week — even though the QB has only been with Carolina for three games.

Newton’s goal moving forward is to win games — and keep his own job.

“Do I think I had something to do with it? The competitor in me (says) absolutely, yes,” Newton said. “The truth of the matter is you don’t lose your job because of success. Where I’m at now is doing what I can to control to make sure that I have a job, too. Let’s just be honest.”

Newton is 0-2 since taking over as the Panthers starting quarterback, and he’s lost his past 10 starts with Carolina going back to the 2018 season. He was 7-8 last season as New England’s starter.

Newton is under pressure to perform.

He's playing on a one-year contract and there are no guarantees he will be back next season if the Panthers (5-7) don't begin to turn things around in the final five games of the season.

So far, Newton has completed 55.8% of his passes for 289 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He's also run for three TDs.