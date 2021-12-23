Newton to start, Darnold will also play

Darnold was cleared medically for full contact in practice on Wednesday.

The Panthers are on the hook for $18 million for Darnold next season after picking up the fifth year on his rookie contract. Newton's contract is up after the season and he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The move to play Darnold down the stretch could be an opportunity for the Panthers to determine whether he is worthy of a starting position next season — or if the team needs to invest in another quarterback.

“Sam was 4-5 as a starter and had some excellent moments early" in the season, Rhule said. “We all know he hit a little bit of a rut there, and now he's had some time off. So, when he has an opportunity to play we would love to see him show what he can do. We brought him here to be a starter, and we'll see if he can play at that level again.”

Regardless of who plays at quarterback, the Panthers may not have their top wide receiver available. D.J. Moore did not practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and Rhule said he plans to make a game-time decision on Moore's status.