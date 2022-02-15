'Next Gen' car potentially levels field

“We’ve never had anything change as much as we have with the car this year,” 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. said. “It’s going to take us quite a while to figure out where we are at, to learn about this car, to understand how to make it work on different types of racetracks, and I think that’s going to go on for a while.

“It’s going to take a while to really feel comfortable where you are or understand things to the extent we have in the past.”

The new car might not look much different to someone flipping television channels and landing on the 500, but the changes are significant to drivers, diehard fans and industry insiders.

The cars have bigger aluminum wheels that feature one center lug nut instead of five traditional ones. NASCAR moved car numbers forward on door panels, creating an opportunity for sponsors to enhance branding opportunities. They also have independent front and rear suspension, as well as a transaxle instead of a transmission, with the transaxle performing gear-changing and power-splitting functions in one integrated unit.