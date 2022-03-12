Next Gen car solid across the board through 3 races

The car — NASCAR’s Next Gen race car — has been belittled since it was hardly more than a twinkle in some engineer’s eye more than two years ago. Now the car is on the track and the caterwauling continues.

Can we all just stop that and take a breath?

We’re three races into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, four if you count the preview exhibition. All four races — on four different kinds of tracks — have been entertaining. All four have demanded driver skill. All four have rewarded bold moves, well-executed.

Is that not what NASCAR fans always say they want?

It sure is what I want as one expected to observe and comment week after week.

Let’s recap, briefly.

Last Sunday, on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Alex Bowman took advantage of a late caution period and his crew chief’s decision to get him out of the pits in a hurry by taking only two fresh tires instead of four. Bowman drove a flawless final two laps to hold off American racing’s hottest driver, Kyle Larson.