NORTH WILKESBORO — While the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicked off Sunday with Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. racing his way into the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway construction crews are racing to prepare for the sport’s historic return to the famous 5/8-mile short track.

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at NWS during a jam-packed May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week of action that will also include two nights of late model racing, three concerts and a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Media members were invited to the track Wednesday for a look at upgrades and renovations currently underway at the speedway. Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift provided several updates.

“Since December, we have SAFER wall that’s started with about 70% installed at this point or maybe 60%. All the SAFER wall has been delivered,” Swift said. “All the Musco (lighting) bases were put in, all the foundation, wiring to those has been completed. We got our first load of Musco poles. Those will start standing (Thursday).

“All the siding (is) on the suites. There was no siding on the suites at that time and that’s started and we are about 80% complete with the siding on the exterior of the suites. We have dry roofs on everything, so we aren’t having any water problems or leaks. Plumbing and electrical has all been run in, sheetrock has been hung in the suites with the first coat of paint going on soon on the inside, and the exteriors have already started painting. The infield has been halfway paved. (It is) ready for another half of paving starting on Thursday, so we’ve made a lot of progress.”

Additional improvements scheduled ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race week include updating the infield scoring tower, installing Musco track lighting and re-installing a manual lap-count and top-five leaderboard.

NASCAR All-Star Race week will include six days or nights of entertainment including the ASA Stars National Series on May 16, the CARS Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks on May 17, practice sessions for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series and concerts by Midland and Chase Rice on May 19, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying and the Tyson 250 race and NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on May 20, and a Dierks Bentley pre-race concert and the NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Open and All-Star Race events on May 21.

Schedules are tentative and subject to change. Specific on-track schedules and the All-Star Race format will be released at a later date.

TICKETS

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; the NASCAR All-Star Open; the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Tyson 250 Craftsman Truck Series race are on sale. Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil and Saturday’s Tyson 250 are also on sale.

Tickets can be purchased online at northwilkesborospeedway.com. Single-day May 16-17 late model race tickets will be on sale in March.

MORE INFO

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.