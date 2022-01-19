Osaka, Barty advance toward AO showdown

“On a day we’re bringing cultures together, bringing people together ... it was great for me to be able to play a small role doing what I love.”

Rafael Nadal didn’t get it all his own way in the subsequent match on Rod Laver Arena, needing five match points before beating 126th-ranked German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

The sixth-seeded Nadal, aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, had two match points on Hanfmann’s serve and two more on his own before finally clinching a spot in the third round when his rival sent a forehand long.

Nadal converted four of his 16 break-point chances, including one of eight in the third set, but only faced two break points on his own serve and fended them both off.

For the 35-year-old Nadal, after fatigue, injuries and illness curtailed his 2021 season following the French Open, time on court is more important than anything.

“I said here before the tournament started, things are not going to be perfect, but every day that I'm going to spend on court, the chances to play better are higher,” he said. “After two matches is the moment to make a step forward. I’m excited about it."