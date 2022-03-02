OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes

Rowney tied it at the 12-minute mark of the second period, tapping the puck at the crease through Raanta’s legs for his fourth goal.

“The last few games, we’ve stumbled out of the gate, but I thought we were good tonight from start to finish,” Nedeljkovic said. “Even when they got the first goal, we responded well and stuck with it.”

Rasmussen gave Detroit a 2-1 advantage 2:45 into the third period. He snuck behind the defense off a lead pass from Jordan Oesterle and slipped a low shot past Raanta for his eighth goal.

Fast knotted the score at 7:05 with his 11th goal, beating Nedeljkovic from the right circle.

Staal scored on a backhander with 3:48 left in regulation but Larkin answered 38 seconds later with his 27th goal.

“I think things got a little haywire in the third period, but I thought overall we defended pretty well and we competed extremely hard,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s a very good team for a reason, but our compete level was very, very good and we created chances against a very good defensive team.”

Defenseman Brady Skjei lost the puck in his own zone, leading to Larkin's tying goal.