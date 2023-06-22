PHILADELPHIA — Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer to cap a five-run 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday for their eighth straight win.

The Braves swept the rain-shortened two-game series in their first appearance in Philadelphia since falling to the Phillies in four games during last year's NL Division Series.

“We come to the yard every day and work hard,” Atlanta's Austin Riley said. “We never count ourselves out. This group is special because we play with the same mindset until the last out. We are going to dogfight until the end.”

Ozuna's 14th homer of the season — a long shot to deep left-center off right-hander Yunior Marte — followed a two-run single by Riley where Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber misplayed a ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

Michael Harris II knocked in the other Atlanta run of the inning, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard on a single up the middle. Harris finished 2 for 4 on the day.

Four Braves pitchers — starter Bryce Elder, Hoby Minter, Raisel Iglesias and Nick Anderson — didn't give up an earned run in 10 innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out 10. Philadelphia's only run came on Alec Bohm's sacrifice fly, scoring automatic runner J.T. Realmuto in the 10th.

“I was able to get ahead and have my sinker command,” Elder said.

Elder and Philadelphia's Aaron Nola both dominated. Nola pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five. In his career, the right-hander has a 3.41 ERA in 32 career starts against the Braves.

Elder went seven innings, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out five on 99 pitches. Elder saw his ERA drop to 2.40.

“What he's done as a body of work, he should definitely get an All-Star nod,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I don't think it's a mistake what he's doing well. His stuff is that good.”

Atlanta had its best scoring chance in regulation in the eighth when Harris led off with a double and advanced to third on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s fly out to right. However, shortstop Trea Turner made two stellar defensive plays.

Brandon Marsh had two of Philadelphia's four hits.