DENVER — Marcell Ozuna hit his 30th homer, Charlie Morton threw six innings of one-run ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 Tuesday night for their 16th win in 21 games.

Major league-best Atlanta improved to 86-45, including 6-0 against the Rockies with a 57-17 run margin. Colorado, which has lost 12 of its last 12 against Atlanta. is an NL-worst 49-83, assured of its fifth straight losing season. The Rockies have lost eight of nine overall.

Ozuna homered for the fifth time in eight games, a solo drive in the second off Peter Lambert (3-5), and added an RBI single in the fifth. Sean Murphy had an RBI single in the second.

Morton (14-10) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked one. He pitched 19 scoreless innings before Harold Castro’s RBI groundout in the second.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2 for 5 for his major league-leading 57th multi-hit game this season. He remained one home run shy of becoming the first player Lwith 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. He came close to accomplishing the feat in the fourth inning with a 418-foot shot to deep centerfield, but Brenton Doyle caught the ball against the wall.

Atlanta outhit Colorado 15-3 but stranded 12 runners.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 28 chances.

Lambert gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings.

Trainer’s room

Braves: OF Michael Harris II was tended to by an athletic trainer after running into the outfield wall trying to catch a triple by Goodman in the second inning, but remained in the game.

Rockies: Recalled RHP Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned RHP Karl Kauffmann to Triple-A.

Fans charged

Two fans who ran onto the field and made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies are facing charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The misdemeanor charges against the fans, 21- and 23-year-old Denver residents, were outlined in arrest affidavits released by the Denver Police Department on Tuesday. The men were ordered to appear in court Sept. 27.

Acuña said he was OK after fending off the fans, including one who knocked him over, during the middle of the seventh inning at Coors Field in a 14-4 victory. He was not injured and remained in the game.

One fan got his arms around Acuña in right field before security personnel quickly grabbed the man. A second fan then sprinted toward the group, knocking down Acuña, and that fan was tackled as a member of the security staff chased him down.

“I was a little scared at first,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s OK. We’re all OK and I hope they’re OK.”

Teammate Kevin Pillar expressed relief Acuña wasn’t hurt.

“Thankfully, they weren’t there to do any harm, but you just never know during those situations,” said Pillar, who was among the teammates and coaches who rushed to Acuña’s defense. “They were extreme fans and wanted to get a picture, put their hands on him. But in no way is it appropriate for people to leave the stands, even more to put their hands on someone else.”

The arrest affidavits did not say why the fans ran onto the field.