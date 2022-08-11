Palou persevering through Ganassi contract chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The conversation, if one could even call it that, might not have lasted even 10 seconds. It was more of an exchange between Chip Ganassi, who took a moment to congratulate Alex Palou, the driver he is suing because the IndyCar champion is trying to leave his team at the end of the season.

The tension between Chip Ganassi Racing and Palou began last month when Ganassi said he'd picked up the option for 2023 on his young driver. Palou disputed Ganassi's claim and said he was leaving; minutes later, McLaren Racing announced it had signed Palou.

The two had not spoken in the 26 days between the blowup and Sunday, when Palou finished third at the Music City Grand Prix to join race winner and teammate Scott Dixon on the podium.

Ganassi stopped at Palou's car, gave the driver a half-hug, said something brief and then continued on his way to celebrate with Dixon.

“I mean, it’s good, right?” Palou said. “I mean, we just finished on the podium. It was a good day. It was a good day for the team overall, as well, with Scott finishing P1. It was nice. I have no issues at all.”

But it's certainly been awkward within the Ganassi organization over the five races crammed into 21 days since Palou said he was not returning next year for a third season.

His access to team data has been restricted, and while Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and Jimmie Johnson are still speaking to Palou, not so much for Dixon and Ganassi driver coach Dario Franchitti.

The team meetings remain professional, and at a Thursday night party for Ericsson at Ole Red on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Palou not only showed up but was one of the last drivers to leave. He sat with Johnson and Ericsson, but when Johnson left and Ericsson was being celebrated, Palou was alone on a couch and an obvious outcast at Ganassi's event.

And yet, this dysfunction has not hurt the team.

Ganassi has three drivers solidly in the championship hunt, Palou one of them, with only three races remaining in the season.

Palou's finish in Nashville moved him one spot in the standings to fifth, only 33 points behind points leader Will Power.

Palou does not believe the drama will prevent him from winning a second consecutive championship.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot going on, but at the end of the day, Chip would be super happy if we win the championship,” Palou said. “He wants one of his cars to win the championship. We cannot all three win, but he wants one car to win.

"I don’t think I’m getting less stuff or not so much attention than others. Otherwise, I would say it, to be honest. Yeah, I think we have a fair shot for sure.”

Palou then pointed to the pre-race team meeting and the message he took away from Ganassi, who told his drivers, “Don’t ever give up."

The Ganassi drivers did not give up during the marathon race Sunday on the downtown street course. Nashville was messy and crash-filled, slowed 10 times and set a series record with 15 drivers failing to finish. No car in the field escaped without damage, and tempers were flaring after the race as Ericsson and Josef Newgarden took aim on Twitter at Romain Grosjean, who in turn was furious with Newgarden.

But it's almost Zen-like inside the Ganassi organization. Even Dixon, who has criticized Palou's handling of his contract situation, expects a clean and conflict-free race for the title.

If it's going to be Palou hoisting the Astor Cup for the second consecutive year, he believes he'll need victories in the remaining three races, and he believes the Ganassi organization wants it as much as he does.