Panthers agree to terms with Corbett, Woods

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers moved quickly to upgrade their roster after a 5-12 season.

The Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year $29.25 million contract with Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett and a three-year, $15.75 million contract with Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods, according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press condition of anonymity Monday because the deals will not become official until the start of free agency on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Corbett should help a weak offensive line that surrendered the fifth-most sacks in the NFL last year. Corbett started all 33 games over the past two seasons for the Super Bowl champion Rams. He was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The 26-year-old Woods is coming off the best season of his five-year career, recording 108 tackles and three interceptions in 17 starts for the Vikings. Woods spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he started 48 games and had five INTs.

Woods is expected to start at safety alongside Jeremy Chinn.