Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold

“We understand the business that we are in," Darnold said when asked if he has spoken with Newton. “It is what is is and we are both very professional. With that being said, me and Cam are cool with each and I will leave it at that.”

Newton has completed just 54.8% of his passes this season and thrown for 676 yards in his five starts with five interceptions and four touchdown passes. He has also run for 225 yards and five TDs.

When asked how he's handled the news of his benching, Rhule said Newton has been “the ultimate professional” and added that the 11-year NFL veteran showed “as much energy on the practice field as anyone.”

The Panthers have more committed to Darnold than Newton.

Darnold is under contract for more than $18 million next season because GM Scott Fitterer picked up the fifth-year rookie option in his contract before ever seeing him play a down for Carolina.

Newton, on the other hand, is an unrestricted free agent and it's not expected he'll re-sign with Carolina.

Darnold missed five games with a shoulder injury, but said he's now healthy.