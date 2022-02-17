Panthers get past Hurricanes in OT

RALEIGH — The Florida Panthers just kept getting better as the game went on after a long layoff. That was enough to erase a late deficit then pounce for an overtime winner in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Sam Reinhart tied it in the final minute of regulation, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into OT to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, an abrupt turnaround to a game Florida otherwise controlled despite being behind late.

Florida never led in regulation but outshot the Hurricanes 22-8 over the final two periods in a matchup of the conference's top two teams in terms of points percentage, as well as marking the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.

Aleksander Barkov also scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period for Florida, which had notched a franchise-record 12 wins in January along with scoring 74 goals for the highest single-month output by any NHL team in more than 26 years.

Things didn’t come nearly as easily in a chippy and physical matchup, but the Panthers beat Carolina’s Frederik Andersen when they had to.