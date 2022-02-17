Panthers get past Hurricanes in OT

RALEIGH — The Florida Panthers just kept getting better as the game went on after a long layoff. That was enough to erase a late deficit then pounce for an overtime winner in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.
Sam Reinhart tied it in the final minute of regulation, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into OT to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, an abrupt turnaround to a game Florida otherwise controlled despite being behind late.
Florida never led in regulation but outshot the Hurricanes 22-8 over the final two periods in a matchup of the conference's top two teams in terms of points percentage, as well as marking the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.
Aleksander Barkov also scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period for Florida, which had notched a franchise-record 12 wins in January along with scoring 74 goals for the highest single-month output by any NHL team in more than 26 years.
Things didn’t come nearly as easily in a chippy and physical matchup, but the Panthers beat Carolina’s Frederik Andersen when they had to.
Reinhart struck first by chasing down a loose puck along the left side and zipping the puck past Andersen as he tried to recover to the post at 19:11 of the third after the Panthers had pulled Sergei Bobrovsky for the extra attacker.
Ekblad’s goal came suddenly, with NHL assists leader Jonathan Huberdeau zipping a perfect stretch pass from deep in Florida’s own end to find Ekblad near center ice for the winning chance.
Teuvo Teravainen and Tony DeAngelo each scored goals for the Hurricanes, who had lost three of four — all on the road — since returning from a shorter layoff. Andersen finished with 28 saves, though the Hurricanes' inability to convert on a 2-minute 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period loomed larger as shots became harder to come by.
“The better team won tonight," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “We were not the better team. So yeah, it's disappointing. we should've won because we're up (2-1 late in regulation). But really in the bigger picture, that's not how I'm looking at it.”