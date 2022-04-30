Panthers make NC State OT Ekwonu 6th pick

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he and general manager Scott Fitterer went through about 50 different scenarios the morning of the NFL Draft and very few of them had Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu falling to them with the sixth pick.

But after defensive players were taken with the first five picks and the Panthers in need of a left tackle, they unexpectedly found themselves with the choice of the top three in the draft — Ekwonu, Alabama's Evan Neal and Mississippi State's Charles Cross.

The Panthers chose Ekwonu, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound Charlotte native who played at North Carolina State.

“All of them had great traits and we would have been happy with any of them,” Fitterer said. “What we really like about Ickey is he is a tone setter. He has the intelligence and the physical style of play. He brings all of the intangibles that we want as well as the physical attributes.”

The Panthers briefly considered trading down a couple of spots in the draft, but decided against it.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu is expected to start at left tackle, a position of need for the Panthers since Michael Oher retired in 2016, one year after they went to the Super Bowl.

Ekwonu, whose nickname “Ickey” was given to him by a youth football coach who thought he played like former Cincinnati Bengals running back Ickey Woods, is considered light on his feet and has the ability to lock up defenders with his long arms.

He said he'll bring “violence and physicality” to the Panthers.

Ekwonu went to Providence Day High School in Charlotte and grew up a Panthers fan. He was at Bank of America Stadium cheering on the Panthers when they thumped the Arizona Cardinals 49-15 in the 2015 NFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl.

He wore a Thomas Davis jersey growing up and met the former Panthers linebacker in Las Vegas a few hours before the NFL draft.

Ekwonu said staying in Charlotte — where he plans to buy his own place rather than living with his family — gives him one less thing to think about as he begins his professional career.

“The fact that every step of my football journey I've been in North Carolina, I think that says something,” Ekwonu said.

Ekwonu wore a green and white suit to the draft representing his Nigerian heritage.

He also wore a chain that read “704” for Charlotte's area code and red dress shoes to represent North Carolina State's colors.

Carolina entered the draft with two glaring needs — quarterback and left tackle — and for weeks fans have debated which direction the team should go. But this draft was heavy on talented offensive tackles and light on standout quarterbacks, so the Panthers elected to add a pass protector.

Ekwonu is the first offensive tackle selected by Carolina since it took Pittsburgh’s Jeff Otah in 2008.

Fitterer has been aggressive in upgrading an offensive line that allowed 52 sacks last season, fifth-most in the NFL.

The team signed guard Austin Corbett from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and center Bradley Bozeman from the Baltimore Ravens to fill needs in free agency. Ekwonu gives them yet another another quality player and lead blocker for running back Christian McCaffrey.

“When he came in our building it was like a bolt of energy,” Rhule said of the team’s pre-draft in-person meeting with Ekwonu in Charlotte. “He’s a special person to go along with his physical style of play. There is no doubt that he can pass set and run block. He has all of those tools.”

FRIDAY

Panthers trade up, draft Mississippi QB Corral

The Panthers finally got their quarterback, selecting Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading up into the bottom half of the third round.

He was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft following Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (Steelers), Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (Falcons) and Liberty’s Malik Willis (Titans). The Panthers gave up this year’s fourth round pick (No. 137) and next year’s third-round pick to the New England Patriots to move up to 94.

Corral expected to go much higher in the draft.

“It was definitely an emotional rollercoaster for sure,” Corral said of his slide. “You just have to control what you can control. I felt like I put my best foot forward (in the draft process) and you just got to let go and let God take control.”

The Panthers plan to bring Corral along slowly and let him develop.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold is the team's starter heading into the season and likes that there won't be any pressure on Corral to play right away since he's not a first-round draft pick.

“The transition from college to the NFL is really hard and over the last couple of years guys who have tried to make that transition and play right away haven't been real successful,” Rhule said. “... In a perfect world, coming from a dynamic, fun spread offense that he was in with Lake Kiffin, the differences in the game it is going to take some time."

Corral is considered an athletic and nimble runner and passer who can make throws from all angles. While he doesn't have great size at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Corral rarely shies away from contact.

In four years at Mississippi, Corral threw for 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 67.3% of his passes for 8,287 yards. He also ran for 1,338 yards and 18 TDs.

The Panthers have been searching for quarterback stability for the last three years.

Teddy Bridgewater was brought in to replace 2015 league MVP Cam Newton in 2020, but he went 4-11 as a starter and was jettisoned after one season. Carolina turned to Darnold last year, trading three draft picks to the New York Jets for the former No. 3 overall pick. But Darnold struggled mightily, finishing the season with 13 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Carolina even brought back Newton midseason, but he went 0-5 as a starter.

This offseason Carolina unsuccessfully attempted to trade for QB Deshaun Watson, who wound up in Cleveland.

Earlier this week general manager Scott Fitterer informed Darnold that he planned to add a quarterback.

Carolina entered the night without a pick in the second or third round.

Fitterer said he had several chances to trade up into the second round to get a quarterback, but decided to be patient — largely because he didn't want to give up a first- or second-round pick in next year's draft.

Fitterer added that he wouldn’t rule out trading for a veteran quarterback despite the addition of Corral. The Panthers had some conversations with the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield during the draft, but no deal ever materialized.

“I have always believed in drafting and developing your guys,” Fitterer said. “Obviously there is a market out there where you can go find guys that are veterans. But we needed a young guy of our own to develop as the future of this team.”

Corral has talked openly about battling depression while playing at Mississippi.

“I think everyone goes through things in their life and I think we do a really good job of trying to delineate between people who have a problem that can't be overcome and people who are going through something in their lives,” Rhule said. “When I was 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 I went through things.

“I really respect people who went through things and are really powerful enough and open enough to talk about them," the coach added. “And Matt is definitely one of those guys.”