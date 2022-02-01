Panthers name Kristi Coleman new president

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have named Kristi Coleman as their new team president, while Nick Kelly has been appointed chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as part of a leadership shakeup.

Coleman replaces Tom Glick, who the team said is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities. He joined the Panthers in 2018 in part to help with the startup process for Charlotte's Major League Soccer expansion franchise, which begins play this year.

Coleman becomes the Panthers' highest-ranking female executive since Tina Becker was named chief operating officer by outgoing owner Jerry Richardson’ in 2018. Becker spent less than a year in the role before resigning after David Tepper purchased the team from Richardson.

Coleman has spent the last eight years with the Panthers working as the team’s director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019.

Kelly previously served as team president of Charlotte's expansion Major League Soccer team, the Charlotte FC, and has 15 years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing. He joined the company from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he worked as vice president of partnerships, culture and community and previously as head of U.S. sports marketing.