Panthers' QB change provides only a brief spark

Newton, who went 0-5 as a starter in the previous five weeks, played only one down this time. He gained 5 yards on a keeper one play before Chubba Hubbard scored on a 21-yard run to give the Panthers a 10-3 lead with 13:09 left in the second quarter.

After that, with Darnold pressured constantly, Carolina managed only 46 yards in eight series.

“The bottom line is everyone’s not playing good enough,” Darnold said. “Everyone on offense, we’re just not playing good enough to win games. That’s as simple as it is.”

Carolina’s defense played well enough to give the Panthers a chance. They led until late in the third quarter, when the Saints kicked their fourth field goal to go ahead 12-10. They held New Orleans out of the end zone until midway through the fourth period.

They finally cracked after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a 47-yard field goal that would have put them back in front with 12:04 left in the fourth quarter. Saints versatile running back Alvin Kamara, who was limited to 2 yards on his other 12 carries, broke off a 30-yard run up the middle before scoring on a 12-yard reception for New Orleans’ first touchdown in three weeks.