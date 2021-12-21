Panthers' Rhule 'can't speculate' on starting QB

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton’s struggles have left Matt Rhule looking for answers at quarterback.

Rhule said Monday that he “can’t speculate” on who’ll be the team’s starting quarterback this Sunday when the Panthers host Tampa Bay.

The Panthers’ second-year head coach said he'll “continue working” with Newton, but added that he wants to see where Sam Darnold’s shoulder is on Wednesday when the team returns to practice. Darnold remains on injured reserve, but stepped up his throwing last week.

"We will find out about Sam and his health. I'm not going to look into the future, no hypotheticals," Rhule said of Darnold, who went on IR on Nov. 10 with an incomplete fracture of his shoulder blade. “If Sam is healthy we will practice him and see where he's kind of at. I think it is a good opportunity to shake some the rust off and see where he's at."

Darnold is 4-5 as the team's starter, while Newton is 0-4.

Newton threw for a touchdown and ran for another score in a 31-14 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, but he also tossed another interception and his poor decision-making and inability to consistently complete passes down the field continue to be an issue for the Panthers (5-9).