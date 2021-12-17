Panthers to meet Bills team with sense of urgency

COACHING TIES

Bills coach Sean McDermott faces his former team. He was the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-16 before taking over in Buffalo.

“Very appreciative of that opportunity down there and the relationships that we made," McDermott said.

Ruhle fondly recalled his time in Buffalo, where he attended college to earn his master's degree, and also spent two years as an assistant at the University of Buffalo. He listed off where he lived, his favorite restaurants and noted where he and his wife, Julie, were married.

Ruhle also recalled the times he attended Bills training camp, where he gained tips from former defensive line coach John Levra.

CATASTROPHIC TURNOVERS

Newton has turned the ball over five times in the team’s last two losses, much to Rhule’s chagrin.

Rhule railed against Newton’s “catastrophic” turnovers after he threw a pick-6 and then fumbled while reaching to make a handoff after getting tripped up by his center. Rhule said Newton should have simply eaten the ball and taken the loss.