 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFL

Panthers trade receiver Anderson

  • 0
Carolina Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.

A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven't been announced.

The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson's days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.

People are also reading…

The Cardinals were in the market for an impact receiver, particularly after the team’s leading receiver Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown is expected to miss several weeks.

“Had an opportunity to get a guy who brings some speed with that dynamic (Brown) had,” Kingsbury said. “So we'll see where he fits in."

The Panthers will save $690,000 this year under the salary cap for the trade, but will have to absorb $19.4 million in dead money over the next two seasons.

The 29-year-old Anderson has been durable and productive for the Jets and Panthers over the past seven seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season's first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.

Anderson didn't seem disappointed by Monday's news, posting to social media multiple emojis, including a "fingers crossed" symbol.

“I spoke with Robbie today and we had a good conversation with him," Wilks said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second driver safety meeting held

Second driver safety meeting held

LAS VEGAS — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promi…

Panthers QB Walker readies for Rams

Panthers QB Walker readies for Rams

CHARLOTTE — P.J. Walker remembers looking around the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback room at training camp and thinking it looked mighty crowded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert