Panthers will 'look at everything' at QB

CHARLOTTE — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward.

Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line.

The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule and the team’s offense has been among the worst in the league. Rhule struck out last season with Teddy Bridgewater, while Sam Darnold and the return of Cam Newton failed to get the team any success this year as Carolina lost its last seven games — prompting “Fire Rhule” chants at the team’s home finale on Dec. 26.

Rhule said the Panthers “will look at everything” when it comes to finding a quarterback who can take them to the next level.

“We recognize that we have to improve the overall quarterback play here,” Rhule said. “We have started four quarterbacks in two years and that’s not a recipe for success. If you look at the teams in the playoffs, they have consistency at quarterback.”

Carolina enters the offseason with Darnold under contract for $18.8 million and Newton set to become an unrestricted free agent.