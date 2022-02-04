Penske is first team with electric truck at track

ONTARIO, Calif. — Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track.

The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario to be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum. It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.

Both the truck and Cindric's car for The Clash are painted in a matching blue schemes that highlight the eCascadia.

“We’re committed to leading our industry in the transition to commercial electric vehicles and providing increasingly more sustainable truck options to our customers,” said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. “We continue to test new and innovative vehicles in our fleet, and we have been impressed with the performance of these Freightliner vehicles.”

A fully-charged eCascadia can drive roughly 250 miles. The one headed to the Coliseum was charged in Ontario and will be able to make the round trip up and back Interstate 10 without a stop at a charging station.