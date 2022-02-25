Penske wants Indy 500 win to follow Daytona 500 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Roger Penske celebrated his 85th birthday in victory lane with the Daytona 500 trophy. He skipped the post-race hamburger party with winner Austin Cindric to get back to Detroit for a regularly scheduled global call with Penske associates, and then finally it was on to St. Petersburg for the IndyCar season opener.

The Captain will have you know he’s feeling just fine.

“I'm doing well. I'm still getting up every morning and I feel great,” Penske said in an interview with The Associated Press. “You always feel good after a big win like this past weekend. It gives you a few more years, you know?”

Cindric's victory Sunday at Daytona International Speedway was the third Daytona 500 win for Penske, who also holds the record with 18 victories in the Indianapolis 500. Penske even collected both trophies in the same calendar year in 2015, when Joey Logano won Daytona and Juan Pablo Montoya won Indianapolis.

Now that Cindric got him “The Great American Race” to open the year, Penske has his sights on collecting a 19th Baby Borg this May.

“I'd say that's a quiet personal goal for this year,” Penske allowed. “The first leg of the stool is done.”