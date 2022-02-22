Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in a row and 18th in the past 20.

It was the second straight close defeat against an Eastern Conference top-tier team, following Thursday’s 5-3 loss to Washington in which Philadelphia gave up three goals in the final 3:51.

Trocheck netted his 14th of the season with 12:45 left in regulation on a backhand from close range to put the Hurricanes on top 3-2. The Flyers tied it at 3 with 4:53 left in the third when Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off Lindblom’s skate and past Andersen.

Brown, in his first game since Jan. 8 because of a knee injury, made it 2-2 with 14:41 left in the third. Isaac Ratcliffe set up the goal with a wraparound pass from one side of the crease to Brown.

The Canes managed just two shots in a lackluster first period. But the game was scoreless, as the Flyers couldn’t convert any of their 11 shots.

“We were terrible to start,” Brind’Amour said. “You could tell we didn’t have a lot of energy, a lot of juice, but these guys dig in.”