Phillies power past Braves 7-3

ATLANTA — Zack Wheeler is rounding into the form that helped him finish second in the Cy Young Award voting last year.

Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts, Rhys Hoskins knocked in three runs with an early double and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Monday night.

The teams began the day tied for second in the division, eight games out of the lead, and hadn’t met since Sept. 30 when the defending World Series champion Braves won to clinch their fourth consecutive NL East title.

Wheeler (3-3) improved to 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA with 40 strikeouts in his last five starts and has allowed two runs or less in four of them. After giving up eight hits and two runs with no walks, Wheeler is 3-2 with a 1.79 ERA in six starts against Atlanta since the start of last season.

Kyle Schwarber walked to start the second and advanced on J.T. Realmuto’s single and Roman Quinn’s walk. Hoskins hit a gapper into right-center to clear the bases for a 3-0 lead. Of Hoskins’ 35 hits this season, 16 have been for extra bases.

The Phillies padded the lead in the third with three more runs for a 6-0 lead on Realmuto’s RBI triple and Quinn’s two-run double. Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson (1-1) was charged with four hits, five runs and four walks in 2 2/3 innings. An RBI single by Jean Segura made it 7-0 in the fourth.

Wheeler set down 11 in a row before Austin Riley doubled in the fifth and scored on Dansby Swanson’s single to trim the lead to 7-1. An RBI single by Riley in the seventh made it 7-2.

Among all pitchers with at least 45 innings against a single opponent since the start of 2020, Wheeler began the game with a 1.75 ERA against Atlanta that ranks second in the majors to St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright, who has a 0.55 ERA against Pittsburgh.

Wheeler credited his slider for 20 swings and misses.

Quinn easily threw out William Contreras from center field on a two-hopper at the plate in the first as Contreras tried to score from second on Marcell Ozuna’s single. Wheeler struck out Matt Olson with a runner at third to end the inning.

Quinn's throw was clocked at 99.9 mph, the fastest from the Phillies' outfield this season.

Ozzie Albies' RBI single tacked on a run for Atlanta in the eighth off Connor Brogdon to make it 7-3.

Phillies closer Corey Knebel faced the minimum in the ninth in a non-save situation.

STREAK SNAPPED

Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0 for 5 after reaching safely in 29 straight games, which was the longest active streak in the majors dating to last June 25. He began the game with a .414 on-base percentage during the streak. He had a career-best 32-game stretch in 2019.

SWITCHING IT UP

Braves manager Brian Snitker made several changes to the lineup, batting Contreras second and playing the catcher in left field for the first time in his career, dropping Olson from second to fifth, Albies sixth and Riley down to seventh. The foursome combined to go 6 for 15.

“I don’t know if I had too much coffee this morning,” Snitker said. “Just move some of the pieces around. I talked to a couple of guys, just to give them a different look where they’re hitting and change the scenery a little bit. Maybe that’ll get them going. I don’t know. We’ve been searching to get that part going.”