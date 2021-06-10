Phillies walk off twice vs. Braves

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies each had three hits for the Braves.

Tucker Davidson, making his third start in 2021 and fourth of his career, was in line to earn his first career win after giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six scoreless innings. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.52 while trying to secure the rotation spot vacated when Huascar Ynoa broke his hand.

The 25-year-old got plenty of help behind him, beginning in the first when Abraham Almonte dived to his right to rob McCutchen and save at least one run. Shortstop Dansby Swanson opened the game with a stellar play to steal a hit away from Jean Segura, diving hard to his right and just beating Segura at first with the throw.

Ronald Acuña Jr., a night after launching a 460-foot homer in the Braves’ 9-5 victory over Philadelphia, did damage defensively this time with a terrific running grab of McCutchen’s drive to right-center in the sixth.

The Braves got their run with two outs in the sixth off Zach Eflin. Swanson singled to center, Almonte followed with a single to center and Contreras drove home Swanson with a single to right.

It looked like that would be enough for the Braves. After Davidson exited, Tyler Matzek and Chris Martin combined to strike out three Phillies in two scoreless innings before Smith entered in the ninth.