Phillies walk off twice vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday afternoon.
Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.
But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line. Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center. He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before teammates mobbed Segura beyond second base.
The Phillies took two of three from the three-time defending NL East champions, both in walk-off fashion on consecutive days.
Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight dominant innings and Segura hit an RBI double in the eighth to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead but Freeman’s 14th homer erased it. Herrera had a chance to rob Freeman but didn’t his jump was too far in front of the fence and the ball fell beyond his glove.
Dansby Swanson started the 10th inning on second base, advanced to third on a bouncer to short and scored on Alvarado’s wild pitch after pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia walked. Alvarado walked two more batters before a passed ball by third-string catcher Rafael Marchan allowed another run to score.
Braves starter Ian Anderson was impressive, yielding four hits and fanning four in seven scoreless innings.
Phillies 2, Braves 1 (Late Wed.)
The three-time defending NL East champion Braves haven’t been above .500 all season. They were one out away Wednesday but failed to do so again.
Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big-league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over Atlanta.
The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith (1-5) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for his first taste of the majors.
Williams drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. It was the 24-year-old’s first homer in an affiliated game since connecting on Aug. 23, 2019 for Double-A Reading.
Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Philadelphia.
Williams debuted as a pinch-hitter Tuesday and got his first hit with a bunt single. He started in center on Wednesday and had a solid double to left in the fourth inning — the Phillies’ last hit prior to his homer.
William Contreras and Ozzie Albies each had three hits for the Braves.
Tucker Davidson, making his third start in 2021 and fourth of his career, was in line to earn his first career win after giving up four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six scoreless innings. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 1.52 while trying to secure the rotation spot vacated when Huascar Ynoa broke his hand.
The 25-year-old got plenty of help behind him, beginning in the first when Abraham Almonte dived to his right to rob McCutchen and save at least one run. Shortstop Dansby Swanson opened the game with a stellar play to steal a hit away from Jean Segura, diving hard to his right and just beating Segura at first with the throw.
Ronald Acuña Jr., a night after launching a 460-foot homer in the Braves’ 9-5 victory over Philadelphia, did damage defensively this time with a terrific running grab of McCutchen’s drive to right-center in the sixth.
The Braves got their run with two outs in the sixth off Zach Eflin. Swanson singled to center, Almonte followed with a single to center and Contreras drove home Swanson with a single to right.
It looked like that would be enough for the Braves. After Davidson exited, Tyler Matzek and Chris Martin combined to strike out three Phillies in two scoreless innings before Smith entered in the ninth.