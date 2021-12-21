Players to get Saudi release with Pebble pledge

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — The PGA Tour has decided to grant releases to some two dozen players who have signed up for the Saudi International, provided they agree to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once over the next two years.
The decision was sent to players in a memo late Monday afternoon that was obtained by The Associated Press. It ends speculation that the tour would deny conflicting event releases as it digs in against Greg Norman and his Saudi-backed venture presumably aimed at creating a new golf league with guaranteed money.
The memo signals that the tour is looking at the Saudi International separately, saving whatever fight looms for another day.
Dustin Johnson, who won the Saudi International last year when it was part of the European Tour, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among 25 players who already have been announced for the Feb. 3-6 event in Saudi Arabia.
But it's the same week as Pebble Beach — Johnson and Mickelson have won Pebble multiple times — and the release to play in Saudi Arabia comes with conditions.
For players who have competed at Pebble Beach at least once in the last five years, getting a release requires them to play it once over the following two years. If a player has never competed at Pebble, he would be required to play it twice over the next three years.
According to PGA Tour regulations, players ordinarily are allowed three releases a season provided they play 15 times in PGA Tour events. For each additional release, they are required to play five more tour events.
The tour has been known to be flexible depending on the player and the circumstances, such as giving more releases to Ernie Els, the most elite global player of his generation.
And the commissioner has always had the right to deny any request if he felt it would cause harm to the tour or its partners.
A year ago, 23 players took part in the Saudi International, which was the same week as the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The field in Phoenix, however, turned out to be slightly stronger than the Saudi International, which pays appearance money.
Plus, it was part of the European Tour at the time. Europe cut ties to the Saudi event, and the PGA Tour this summer threatened to deny any release because the Saudi tournament was not part of any sanctioned tour. Since then, it has become part of the Asian Tour.
Norman and his LIV Golf Investments already have pledged to pump $200 million into the Asian Tour with 10 new events. He has said the Saudi International would not be one of those new tournaments.