Players to get Saudi release with Pebble pledge

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — The PGA Tour has decided to grant releases to some two dozen players who have signed up for the Saudi International, provided they agree to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once over the next two years.

The decision was sent to players in a memo late Monday afternoon that was obtained by The Associated Press. It ends speculation that the tour would deny conflicting event releases as it digs in against Greg Norman and his Saudi-backed venture presumably aimed at creating a new golf league with guaranteed money.

The memo signals that the tour is looking at the Saudi International separately, saving whatever fight looms for another day.

Dustin Johnson, who won the Saudi International last year when it was part of the European Tour, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among 25 players who already have been announced for the Feb. 3-6 event in Saudi Arabia.

But it's the same week as Pebble Beach — Johnson and Mickelson have won Pebble multiple times — and the release to play in Saudi Arabia comes with conditions.