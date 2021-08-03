PRO SPORTS BRIEFS: Hornets announce 14-man Summer League roster

CHARLOTTE — The Hornets on Monday announced their 14-man 2021 NBA Summer League roster. It includes most notably former Duke player Vernon Carey Jr., who they drafted in 2020, as well as ex-North Carolina player Kenny Williams.

Also on the roster are three of this year’s four Charlotte draft picks — James Bouknight, Kai Jones and Scottie Lewis — plus LiAngelo Ball, the brother of starting point guard and last year’s NBA rookie of the year, LaMelo Ball.

The other eight players are: DJ Carton, Nate Darling, Arnoldas Kulboka, Denzel Mahoney, Cameron McGriff, Nick Richards, Grant Riller and Xavier Sneed.

Charlotte opens its four-game summer schedule on Sunday versus Portland.

GOLF

Wyndham to implement mask policy

With the nation still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyndham Championship announced Tuesday it will implement the PGA Tour’s updated facemask policy during next week’s 82nd annual tournament at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club.