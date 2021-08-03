PRO SPORTS BRIEFS: Hornets announce 14-man Summer League roster

CHARLOTTE — The Hornets on Monday announced their 14-man 2021 NBA Summer League roster. It includes most notably former Duke player Vernon Carey Jr., who they drafted in 2020, as well as ex-North Carolina player Kenny Williams.
Also on the roster are three of this year’s four Charlotte draft picks — James Bouknight, Kai Jones and Scottie Lewis — plus LiAngelo Ball, the brother of starting point guard and last year’s NBA rookie of the year, LaMelo Ball.
The other eight players are: DJ Carton, Nate Darling, Arnoldas Kulboka, Denzel Mahoney, Cameron McGriff, Nick Richards, Grant Riller and Xavier Sneed.
Charlotte opens its four-game summer schedule on Sunday versus Portland.
GOLF
Wyndham to implement mask policy
With the nation still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyndham Championship announced Tuesday it will implement the PGA Tour’s updated facemask policy during next week’s 82nd annual tournament at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club.
Due to the recent surge in cases of the virus’ delta variant, the CDC announced its recommendation last week that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of COVID-19, which currently includes a large percentage of all U.S. counties.